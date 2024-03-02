An arrest has been made and charges filed in Pennsylvania slaying of pregnant Amish woman

SPARTANSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday and charged in the slaying of a pregnant Amish woman whose body was found last week. Pennsylvania State Police say 52-year-old Shawn C. Cranston of Corry has been charged with criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, burglary and criminal trespass. He was denied bail at a preliminary arraignment early Saturday morning and is being held at the Crawford County jail. Online court records don’t list a defense attorney. Crawford’s arrest comes less than a week after authorities found the body of 23-year-old Rebekah A. Byler in the living room of her home a few miles from Spartansburg in northwestern Pennsylvania.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.