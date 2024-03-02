At the funeral of a slain Zimbabwean activist, clashes and a low turnout mirror opposition decline

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean opposition activist slain nearly two years ago was finally buried Saturday. Moreblessing Ali, a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, or CCC, was abducted outside a bar on the outskirts of the capital, Harare, in May, 2022. Her body was found cut into pieces two weeks later. Her family refused to bury her before the release from jail of an opposition leader who was also the family’s lawyer. The low turnout at the burial and clashes among party members highlighted the decline of the opposition. It once posed a challenge to the ruling Zanu-PF but is now saddled with infighting and alleged state repression.

