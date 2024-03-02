Body parts of 2 people found in Long Island park and police are trying to identify them

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Police on New York’s Long Island are trying to identify human remains found in a popular suburban park that appear to be from a man and a woman. A girl walking to school Thursday morning found a severed arm on the side of the road at Southards Pond Park. Police searchers later discovered another arm and a leg nearby. Suffolk County police say the body parts appear to have belonged to a male. Police said Friday night that a search dog also discovered the head, an arm and parts of two legs that are believed to be from a woman.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.