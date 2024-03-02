Hard-liners are leading in Iran’s parliamentary election which may have witnessed record-low turnout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A day after parliamentary election concluded in Iran, hard-liners are leading in initial vote counting in the capital of Tehran, state media reported. State-run IRNA news agency and state TV said Saturday that 1,960 from 5,000 ballots in Tehran have been counted so far, based on an interior ministry report which is updated hourly. Officials have not yet released the total voter turnout. However, IRNA said it was 41%, based on unofficial reports. In the last parliamentary election in 2019, only 42% of eligible voters headed to the ballot stations. It was considered the lowest turnout since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Hard-liners have controlled the parliament for the past two decades

