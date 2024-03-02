Iowa Democrats were forced to toss the caucus. They’ll quietly pick a 2024 nominee by mail instead

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — There has been a lot less fanfare for Democrats in Iowa picking their presidential nominee this year. Iowa Democrats are headed to the mailbox to send in their ballot this year instead of congregating for caucuses, a one-night spectacle where community members publicly signal their support for a candidate. The results will be released on Super Tuesday, a slate of primaries and caucuses across more than a dozen states. The break with five decades of tradition follows bewildering chaos that mired the party in 2020 and the reshuffling of the Democrats’ 2024 calendar to prioritize more diverse states. The fallout has disappointed Iowa party leaders and activists, with some feeling jilted by the national party.

