Oil spill, fertilizer leak from sinking of cargo ship highlight risks to Red Sea from Houthi attacks

MIAMI (AP) — A vibrant fishing industry, some of the world’s largest coral reefs and desalination plants supplying millions with drinking water. They’re all at risk from large amounts of fertilizer and oil spilled into the Red Sea by the sinking of a cargo ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Officials on Saturday said the Belize-flagged Rubymar sunk after taking on water in the Feb. 18 attack. The vessel was reportedly carrying 22,000 metric tons of tox fertilizer and had already spilled enough heavy fuel to trigger an 18-mile oil slick through the critical waterway. Experts warn that more environmental damage could occur as the Houthis’ targeting of vessel traffic over the Israel-Hamas war continues.

