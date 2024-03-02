Ship earlier attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sinks in the Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials say a ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea after days of taking on water. The Rubymar had been drifting after the attack in February. It marks the first ship sunk by the Houthis amid their monthslong attacks on shipping in the vital waterway. Yemen’s internationally recognized government, as well as a regional military official, confirmed Saturday the ship sank. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as the information had not been clear for publication. The Rubymar’s Beirut-based manager could not be reached for comment.

