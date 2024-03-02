Where will you be for the April 8 total solar eclipse? There’s still time to grab a spot

NEW YORK (AP) — There are just a few weeks left to pick your spot to see the total solar eclipse on April 8 in North America. The eclipse first hits Mexico’s Pacific coast, cuts diagonally across the U.S. from Texas to Maine and exits in eastern Canada. Most of the rest of the continent will see a partial eclipse. For those who live inside the 115-mile-wide path of total darkness, it may be a matter of just stepping outside. For the millions outside the path, it means hitting the road with a game plan to experience the full spectacle.

