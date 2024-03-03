A chunk of Republican primary and caucus voters say they wouldn’t vote for Trump as the GOP nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small but substantial chunk of Republican primary and caucus voters say they would be so dissatisfied if Donald Trump became the party’s presidential nominee that they wouldn’t vote for him in November’s general election. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a series of surveys conducted among Republican voters in the early-voters states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. An analysis of the data shows that many of those dissatisfied voters were unlikely to vote for Trump, some even before this year. But it still points to potential problems for the former president as he looks to consolidate the nomination and pivot toward an expected fall rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

By LINLEY SANDERS, JESSE BEDAYN and AMELIA THOMSON-DeVEAUX Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.