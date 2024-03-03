After 10 years of trying, a Palestinian woman had twins. An Israeli strike killed them both

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — It took 10 years and three rounds of in vitro fertilization for Rania Abu Anza to become pregnant, and only seconds for her to lose her five-month-old twins, a boy and a girl. An Israeli strike hit the home of her extended family in the southern Gaza city of Rafah late Saturday, killing her children, her husband and 11 other relatives. Surviving relatives say another nine people are missing under the rubble. Israeli airstrikes have regularly hit crowded family homes since the start of the war, even in Rafah, which Israel declared a safe zone back in October but is now the next target of its offensive.

By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

