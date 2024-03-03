Alleged IS militants in Russia’s North Caucasus were killed in a shootout with security services

Six alleged Islamic State group members have been killed in a “counterterrorism” operation in Russia’s volatile North Caucasus region, the country’s National Anti-Terrorism Commitee (NAC) reported Sunday. According to a statement by NAC, late on Saturday the six men barricaded themselves into an apartment in Karabulak, a town in Russia’s semi-autonomous Republic of Ingushetia. A shootout with security services followed, as surrounding streets were blocked off and residents of the apartment block evacuated, according to Russian news reports. The NAC did not immediately name the alleged militants, but said all six had been involved in violent acts.

