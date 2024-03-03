An election for control of Serbia’s capital is to be rerun following opposition fraud claims

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Officials say a key vote for control of Serbia’s capital, Belgrade is to be rerun later this year. The announcement follows months of soaring political tensions over claims that the ruling populists of President Aleksandar Vucic orchestrated a fraud in the vote for Belgrade’s city assembly. The right-wing Serbian Progressive Party was declared the winner of the Dec. 17 election. But the main opposition alliance, Serbia Against Violence, have insisted they were robbed of a victory in Belgrade and that the parliamentary vote that took place at the same time was also marred by widespread irregularities. The dispute has led to large street protests.

