Caitlin Clark makes 2 free throws after technical foul to break Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has become the all-time NCAA scoring leader, breaking the late Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called in the No. 6 Hawkeyes’ game against No. 2 Ohio State. Clark entered the game needing 18 points to pass Maravich’s total of 3,617, amassed in just 86 games over three seasons at LSU. Maravich’s record fell four days after Clark broke Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s record with 33 points against Minnesota on Wednesday.

