Fans gather to say goodbye to Flaco the owl in New York City memorial

NEW YORK (AP) — Mournful fans of Flaco the Eurasion eagle-owl are gathering in New York City to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration and joy to many as he flew around Manhattan after he was let out of his zoo enclosure. A memorial was planned late Sunday afternoon in Central Park near what organizers call Flaco’s favorite oak tree. Flaco was found dead on the Upper West Side on Feb. 23 after apparently hitting a building. His death was a heartbreaking end for the birders who documented his daily movements and the legions of admirers who followed along.

