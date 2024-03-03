Haley says she no longer feels bound by the GOP pledge requiring her to support the eventual nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she no longer feels bound by a pledge that required all GOP contenders to support the party’s eventual nominee in order to participate in the primary debates. The Republican National Committee made the pledge a prerequisite for all candidates, and nearly every major one signed, except for Donald Trump, who skipped the debates. Haley is now Trump’s lone remaining major challenger for the nomination. She was asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether she was compelled to honor that commitment. She said, “No. I think I’ll make what decision I want to make.” And with 16 states set to vote Tuesday, she dismissed questions about whether she’d drop out and eventually endorse Trump.

