How Chinese retailers can offer Americans steep bargains on clothes and why that could change

WASHINGTON (AP) — The flow of millions of small parcels into the U.S. from China thanks to the explosive growth of online shopping has caught the attention of Congress. It casts a spotlight on a trade rule that allows parcels valued under $800 to enter the country duty-free. Lawmakers from both parties are questioning whether the rule allows manufacturers to avoid tariffs aimed at protecting American companies and to bypass laws barring the imports of illicit drugs or products made by forced labor. Supporters, though, say the rule, called the de minimis exception, helps keep down costs for American consumers and small businesses as online shopping goes global.

