How speechwriters delve into a president’s mind: Lots of listening, studying and becoming a mirror

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are few times in a American presidency that the art of speechwriting is more on display than during a State of the Union. President Joe Biden will deliver the annual address on Thursday. It’s an occasion when the vast array of a president’s policy aspirations and political messages come together in one, hour-plus carefully choreographed address at the Capitol. It’s also about how a president executes the speech. Biden’s biggest political liability remains his age and voters’ questions about whether he’s still up to the job. A former speechwriter for President Bill Clinton says that “people are really going to be scrutinizing him for how he delivers the speech, as much as what he says.”

