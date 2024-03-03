Immigration ‘parole’ is a well-worn tool for U.S. presidents. It faces a big test in 2024 elections
By GISELA SALOMON
Associated Press
Joe Biden has made more use of immigration “parole” than any American president to bypass an uncooperative Congress, but he’s hardly the first. The presidential power faces a key test in this year’s race for the White House. It has been a centerpiece of Biden’s strategy to channel immigrants through legal pathways and discourage illegal crossings. That’s a radical difference from his rival Donald Trump. Biden granted parole for at least 1 million temporary visits, which generally include eligibility to work. Trump has said he would end the “outrageous abuse of parole.”