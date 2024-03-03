Texas police arrest suspect in abduction of 12-year-old girl who was found safe after 8 days

COLUMBUS, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a man suspected in the disappearance of a girl who was missing for eight days before she was safely located. The Columbus Police Department says the 27-year-old Houston man was charged with evading authorities after he attempted to flee on Friday. Police say they learned early Friday afternoon that a 12-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER alert search was in Columbus, about 94 miles west of Houston. The girl was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital for evaluation. She had last been seen on Feb. 22 getting into a pickup truck. The arrest comes shortly after the abduction of another Houston girl, 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was allegedly killed by a family friend.

