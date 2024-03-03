Tim Scott lost his own presidential bid. But he’s gotten Donald Trump’s attention for vice president
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump easily won South Carolina’s GOP primary. but the biggest winner on that night last month might have been Tim Scott. The South Carolina senator’s enthusiastic campaigning for the former president has been generating buzz about Scott’s prospects as Trump’s potential pick for a running mate. Scott played a starring role in his home state’s primary, hyping Trump at rallies and in interviews. During a Fox News town hall, Trump taped a segment in which the two men appeared together on stage in matching red ties. It was a visual that made them look like they were already a ticket.