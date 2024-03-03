Weakening wind but more snow after massive blizzard in the Sierra Nevada

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The winds are expected to wane, but more snow is on the way after a powerful blizzard howled through the Sierra Nevada mountains. The National Weather Service says conditions will improve Sunday as the wind weakens but the precipitation will quickly return, with heavy snow Monday in some areas and rain in others. That’s not much of a break after a multi-day storm that one meteorologist called “as bad as it gets” closed a key east-west freeway in northern California, shut down ski resorts and left thousands of homes and businesses without power. Some ski areas planned to reopen Sunday, albeit with delayed start times and limited operations.

By BROOKE HESS and KEN RITTER Associated Press

