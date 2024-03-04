Alabama lawmakers aim to approve immunity laws for IVF providers
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers, who face public pressure to get in vitro fertilization services restarted, are nearing approval of immunity legislation for providers. Three IVF providers paused services after the state Supreme Court’s ruling last month that frozen embryos were children under the state’s wrongful death law. Legislative committees on Tuesday will debate the bills that would protect clinics from lawsuits and criminal prosecution for the “damage or death of an embryo” during IVF services. Lawmakers are aiming to get the bills approved Wednesday.