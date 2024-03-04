Ammo supplier says he provided no live rounds in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie-ammunition supplier has testified at trial that he provided only inert dummy rounds without gunpowder to the Western movie “Rust,” where actor Alex Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer during a 2021 rehearsal. Albuquerque-based movie firearms and ammunition supplier Seth Kenney said Monday that he also was handling live rounds from another video production at his Albuquerque storage office but kept those rounds in a box in a bathroom. The involuntary manslaughter trial of movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed hinges on whether she unwittingly brought live rounds onto the film set. She has pleaded not guilty. Baldwin is fighting an involuntary manslaughter charge and faces a July trial date.