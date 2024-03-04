AP Decision Notes: What to expect from North Carolina’s state and presidential primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in North Carolina will decide a full slate of primaries Tuesday, including contested races for president, governor, U.S. House and other offices. Donald Trump and Nikki Haley have their sixth matchup of the campaign and President Joe Biden faces a challenge from “No preference.” Also on the ballot are primaries for lieutenant governor, treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general.

