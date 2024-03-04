Arkansas voters could make history with 2 Supreme Court races, including crowded chief justice race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters could make history in two races for the state Supreme Court in Tuesday’s election. The race for chief justice could give the court its first woman elected to the post, and the court could see its first Black elected justice in another race. Justices Karen Baker, Barbara Webb and Rhonda Wood are running against former state legislator Jay Martin for chief justice. The four are running to replace Chief Justice Dan Kemp, who is not seeking election. In another race, Justice Courtney Hudson is running against Circuit Judge Carlton Jones for a spot on the court. Jones would be the first Black elected justice if he wins.

