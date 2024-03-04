Authorities say man who killed 2 in small Minnesota town didn’t know his victims

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the man who fatally shot a Super 8 hotel clerk and a guest in a small Minnesota town doesn’t appear to have had any connection with the victims. Cloquet Police said Monday that it doesn’t appear that 32-year-old Nicholas Elliot Lenius, of Ramsey, knew either of the people he killed on Jan. 9. Lenius died by suicide that night during the incident that triggered an active shooter warning in town. Officials also said a toxicology report showed that Lenius had methamphetamine in his blood. Police who responded to the shooting found hotel employee 22-year-old Shellby Trettel shot near the front desk The other victim, 35-year-old Patrick Jeffrey Roers, of Deer River, was shot inside a vehicle outside.

