Californians to vote on measure governor says he needs to tackle homelessness crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters are set to decide on a statewide ballot measure that Gov. Gavin Newson says he needs to tackle the state’s homelessness crisis. Proposition 1 is the only measure on the ballot Tuesday. It has been one of the most complicated measures in the last few years. It would authorize the state to borrow $6.4 billion to build housing and treatment beds and would also restrict how counties use money from a 2004 tax on millionaires meant to fund mental health services. Critics say the change would threaten programs that are keeping people from becoming homeless in the first place.

