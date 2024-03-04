Democrats are targeting US Senate race in Texas as voters pick who will take on GOP’s Ted Cruz

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats in search of flipping a U.S. Senate seat are watching Texas closely on Super Tuesday to see who voters nominate against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. A field of underdog underdog Democratic challengers have cast Cruz as vulnerable entering Tuesday’s primary elections after Cruz prevailed by only a a narrow margin of victory in 2018. Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas and state Sen. Roland Gutierrez have drawn most of the attention in a primary that again finds Texas Democrats in pursuit of a breakthrough candidate. No Democrat has won a statewide office in Texas in 30 years, the longest losing streak of its kind in the U.S.

By PAUL J. WEBER and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

