EA Sports announces over 10,000 athletes have accepted NIL deal for its college football video game

EA Sports has announced that more than 10,000 athletes have accepted its offer to have their likeness featured in its upcoming college football video game. EA Sports began reaching out to college football players in February to pay them to be featured in the game that’s scheduled to launch this summer. The video-game developer said players who opt in to the game will receive a minimum of $600 and a copy of EA Sports College Football 25. There will also be opportunities for them to earn money by promoting the game. EA Sports says more than 11,000 athletes have been sent an offer.

By The Associated Press

