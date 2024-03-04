Girl Scouts were told to stop bracelet-making fundraiser for kids in Gaza. Now they can’t keep up

A Missouri Girl Scout troop that made bracelets to raise funds for children in Gaza was ordered to stop and threatened with legal action by regional scout leaders. Girl Scouts of the USA has said its eastern Missouri chapter was only following fundraising rules, but that it is “disappointed and disheartened by the tone” of its communication with the troop in St. Louis. That statement provoked outrage and ridicule from the girls’ supporters and advocates for people trapped in the Palestinian territory by the latest humanitarian crisis. The leader of Troop 149 says she is quitting scouting. Meanwhile, the bracelet sales have raised more than $10,000.

