Immigration judges union, a frequent critic, is told to get approval before speaking publicly

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A union of immigration judges has been ordered to get supervisor approval to speak to anyone outside the Justice Department, potentially quieting a frequent critic of heavily backlogged immigration courts in an election year. An umbrella organization that includes the National Association of Immigration Judges calls the order “outrageous” and “un-American.” News organizations frequently seek comment from the judges union for stories on how the courts operate. An exploding backlog that tops 3 million cases has judges taking five to seven years to decide cases. The order cites a 2020 decision to strip the judges of collective bargaining rights.

