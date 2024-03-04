In North Carolina, primary voters choosing candidates to succeed term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina primary voters are choosing potential successors to term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Five Democrats and three Republicans were competing Tuesday for their parties’ gubernatorial nominations in the nation’s ninth-largest state. Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson have received most of the attention and collected the most money. Robinson is endorsed by Republican former President Donald Trump, while Stein has Cooper’s backing. The general election for governor is expected to be expensive and competitive. Democrats have held the job for all but four years since 1993, even as Republicans have controlled the General Assembly since 2011.

