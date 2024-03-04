James Crumbley is up next as 2nd parent to stand trial in Michigan school shooting
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased a gun with his son four days before the teen used that weapon in a mass school shooting in Michigan is headed to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Jury selection starts Tuesday. James Crumbley is accused of failing to take steps that could have prevented the deaths of four students at Oxford High School in 2021. He’s not accused of knowing what Ethan Crumbley had planned that day. But prosecutors say his “gross negligence” was a cause of the violence. They say the gun wasn’t properly secured and that the boy’s mental health needs were ignored. Jennifer Crumbley was convicted in February. Ethan Crumbley is serving a life prison sentence.