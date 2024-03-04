Netanyahu leaned on his top rival to help unify Israel. Now, Benny Gantz is more popular

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benny Gantz, who is in Washington this week for meetings with U.S. leaders, is a crucial member of Israel’s War Cabinet. He is also the top political rival to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gantz is a centrist politician who joined Netanyahu’s ultranationalist and religious government soon after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. That move was meant to bring a sense of national unity to the government as it wages war in Gaza. The former military chief of staff has seen his public popularity soar. Polls show he would earn enough support to become prime minister if elections were held today. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s backing has collapsed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.