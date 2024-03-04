New Mexico governor signs bill that bans some guns at polls and extends waiting period to 7 days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some guns will be banned at voting locations, and the waiting period for purchasing firearms is being extended to seven days under measures signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The second-term Democrat visited a school Monday in Albuquerque where she signed four public safety measures that were passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature during the recent 30-day session. Supporters argue that the efforts will help to address gun violence in the state. The governor has acknowledged that she doesn’t think it’s safe out there for New Mexicans and has floated the idea of calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to debate more public safety initiatives.

