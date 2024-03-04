North Carolina’s congressional delegation headed for a shake-up with 5 open seats and party shifts

Primaries in North Carolina will mark an exceptional change in the state’s U.S. House delegation. Dozens of Republicans are competing for five of North Carolina’s 14 congressional seats on Super Tuesday. Some turnover can be attributed to redistricting. The Republican-controlled General Assembly approved districts skewing rightward, prompting three Democrats to forgo reelection bids. Republican Reps. Patrick McHenry and Dan Bishop also declined to seek reelection. The results of past elections indicate the new districts will likely elect at least 10 Republicans. Currently, the state’s congressional delegation has seven Republicans and seven Democrats.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.