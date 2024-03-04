Takeaways from the Wisconsin 2020 fake electors lawsuit settlement

More than 1,400 pages of emails, text messages and other documents released Monday reveal details of a strategy by Republican operatives tied to then-President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin. The documents settle a civil lawsuit filed against two attorneys and 10 Wisconsin Republicans who posed as fake electors. They also provide a deeper look into how the strategy played out in other battleground states. For one, the documents show the origins of the strategy in Wisconsin and the role of Jim Troupis, Trump’s attorney in Wisconsin and a former judge. They also illustrate how he worked with Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro in orchestrating the scheme.

By COREY WILLIAMS and SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.