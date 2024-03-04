Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee faces tough reelection bid after mayoral loss
By ACACIA CORONADO
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has some competitive U.S. House races on the ballot in Tuesday’s primaries. Among them is the race for Republican Rep. Kay Granger’s open seat. There, Texas state Rep. Craig Goldman faces business owner John O’Shea in the GOP primary. O’Shea has the backing of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Goldman was among Republicans who voted to impeach Paxton last year. An unusually tight race also is brewing for Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s seat after she lost her bid to become Houston’s mayor last year. Along the Texas-Mexico border, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales is in his first campaign since being sanctioned by his party.