The man sought in a New York hotel killing will return to an Arizona courtroom for a flight hearing

PHOENIX (AP) — The man sought in New York in the killing of a woman in a Manhattan hotel last month was due back in an Arizona courtroom Monday afternoon for a first hearing on his separate flight from justice case. Raad Almansoori is being held without bond in Phoenix on charges of attempted murder and other counts associated with the separate stabbings of two women that occurred after he traveled to Arizona from New York. Bond in the separate flight case is $5 million. The Arizona case sparked a feud between the Republican Maricopa County attorney and the Democratic Manhattan district attorney.

