The owners of a Christian boarding school in Missouri are jailed and charged with kidnapping crimes

The husband and wife owners of a Missouri boarding school for boys are jailed and facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation by a county sheriff. Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch says in a news release that Larry Musgraves Jr. was arrested Friday evening on the ABM Ministries campus in southeast Missouri. Carmen Musgraves was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday when she came to the jail to check on her husband. Both are charged with first-degree kidnapping and jailed without bond. The Musgraves do not yet have listed attorneys. A phone message was left Monday with ABM Ministries. Another Missouri boarding school closed last year after allegations of abuse.

