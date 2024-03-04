Transit of migrants through the Darien Gap resumes as Colombian boat companies end work stoppage

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Migrants bound for the U.S. are once again crossing the Darien Gap in large numbers after being stranded for much of last week in a small Colombian town due to a work stoppage by local boat captains. Officials in Colombia said Monday that 3,000 migrants have left the town of Necoclí since Friday. Another 400 people are waiting in town and sleeping in tents as they gather money to pay for their tickets. Despite its growing popularity, the Darien Gap continues to be a dangerous route where migrants have drowned while crossing swollen rivers and are exposed to robberies, sexual violence and tropical diseases.

By ASTRID SUÁREZ and MANUEL RUEDA Associated Press

