U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer’s son pleads not guilty to charges for events before fatal North Dakota chase

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer’s 42-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the events that preceded the pursuit and crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy in December, but he still hasn’t entered a plea on the more serious homicide and fleeing charges. Ian Cramer appeared remotely in court Monday to face allegations that he stole a family vehicle and crashed it into a Bismarck hospital’s ambulance bay garage door on Dec. 6. He’ll be asked to enter a plea at a later hearing on homicide, reckless endangerment, preventing arrest and drug possession charges in Mercer County. Cramer remains in jail on a $500,000 cash bond. His attorney declined to comment Monday.

