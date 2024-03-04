White House lifting its COVID-19 testing rule for people around Biden, ending a pandemic vestige

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has lifted its COVID-19 testing requirement for those who plan to be in close contact with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses. That brings to a close the last coronavirus prevention protocol at the White House. The White House says the change aligns its policies with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The CDC last week relaxed its recommendation for those who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate for five days. The agency says people can return to work or regular activities if their symptoms are mild and improving and it’s been a day since they’ve had a fever.

