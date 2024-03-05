2 killed in midair plane collision above Nairobi National Park, Kenya police say

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two planes collided midair above the Nairobi National Park, sending the smaller plane crashing in the park and killing two people. That’s according to a police report Tuesday. The bigger plane, a Dash 8 with 44 people on board, was heading to the coastal resort town of Diani. Safarilink Aviation, the operating airline, says crew members reported a loud bang soon after takeoff from Wilson Airport and decided to turn back. A police report said the Dash 8 had collided with a Cessna 172 operated by 99 Flying School with two people on board, who were in a training session.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.