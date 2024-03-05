A man who crashed a snowmobile into a parked Black Hawk helicopter is suing the government for $9.5M

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man wants the government to pay $9.5 million after being badly injured in a crash with a Black Hawk helicopter. The lawsuit filed by Jeff Smith against the government follows a 2019 crash in which Smith’s snowmobile clipped the helicopter that was parked on a Massachusetts trail. The crew had parked several hours earlier and were preparing for night training. The lawsuit accuses the government of not doing anything to illuminate the helicopter so that Smith could avoid the crash. The government says there was nothing it needed to do. It argued Smith had a few beers before the crash and was travelling too fast on the trail.

