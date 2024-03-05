A Polish soldier was killed and another injured in a vehicular accident at an army camp

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland say a military tracked vehicle ran over two Polish soldiers, killing one and seriously injuring the other, at an army test range in northwestern Poland. The accident took place Tuesday at the Land Forces Training Center in Drawsko Pomorskie. The army says the injured soldier was airlifted to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Officials said the accident was unrelated to NATO exercises taking place in Poland.

