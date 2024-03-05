Biden’s closest allies are stepping up pressure on White House to do more to ease suffering in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — More of President Joe Biden’s top Senate allies are demanding that the U.S. act directly to ease Palestinian civilian suffering in Gaza and are joining calls to cut military aid if Israel refuses to change course. What had been dissent from a small group of progressive Democrats has swelled in response to the soaring death toll in Gaza. Now even Biden’s closest confidant in Congress, Chris Coons, says it is time to get tougher with the Israeli government. Israel continues to enjoy bipartisan support and the prospect of military aid being reduced is uncertain. But tensions could be evident Thursday as Biden speaks to Congress about the conflict in his State of the Union address.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

