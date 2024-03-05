Crowded race for Alabama’s new US House district, as Democrats aim to flip seat in November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has heated primary battles in two congressional districts on Super Tuesday. Eighteen candidates _11 Democrats and seven Republicans — are running in Alabama’s newly revamped 2nd Congressional District. Federal judges redrew the district after ruling Alabama’s prior congressional map undermined the voting strength of Black residents. The primaries will decide the matchups for the November election. Democrats are hoping to flip the seat. Republicans hope to maintain control. In the 1st Congressional District, two Republican congressmen _ Rep. Jerry Carl and Rep. Barry Moore _ are facing off in a primary showdown. Moore challenged incumbent Carl after being drawn out of his current district.

