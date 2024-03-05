Czech and French leaders pledge support for Ukraine while looking for ways to help war-torn country

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech and French presidents say their countries are united in their support remain united in their support of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression and are ready to look for new ways of helping the Ukrainians succeed. French President Emmanuel Macron said, “Russia must not win the war.” Czech President Petr Pavel, who hosted Macron in Prague on Tuesday, said that all options had to be considered but ruled out deploying combat troops in Ukraine. Macron floated the idea last week, prompting an outcry from other European leaders. Macron said in Prague that European nations cannot put constraints on themselves when Russia has no limits, including threatening the use of nuclear weapons.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.