First baby right whale of season dies from injuries caused by ship collision
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
The first confirmed baby right whale of the year has been found dead from a collision with a ship, a devastating blow for the vanishing species. North Atlantic right whales number less than 360 and they are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says federal authorities were notified of a dead right whale stranded off Georgia on Sunday. Federal and state officials identified the whale as the injured calf of a right whale known as Juno by marine scientists. Environmental groups on Tuesday said that new protections to keep right whales safe are needed to save the species.